The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) are 17-point favorites when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. A 52.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Ohio ranks 108th in total offense this season (333.1 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 333.1 yards allowed per game. Western Michigan has not been getting things done defensively, ranking sixth-worst with 36.3 points allowed per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, compiling 24.9 points per contest (91st-ranked).

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ohio vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -17 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Western Michigan Recent Performance

The Broncos are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 392.3 yards per game in their past three games (-49-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 373 (67th-ranked).

The Broncos are 87th in college football in points scored for the past three games (30.3 per game) and -66-worst in points conceded (33).

Western Michigan is accumulating 253.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (84th in the country), and allowing 261.7 per game (-67-worst).

The Broncos are -11-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (138.7), and 65th in rushing yards conceded (111.3).

The Broncos have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

Western Michigan's past three games have all hit the over.

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Western Michigan has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in five of Western Michigan's seven games with a set total.

Western Michigan has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Western Michigan has not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet leads Western Michigan with 713 yards on 57-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has carried the ball 108 times for 612 yards, with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 305 yards (on 78 carries) with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack paces his squad with 348 receiving yards on 35 receptions.

Anthony Sambucci has put up a 209-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 22 targets.

Austin Hence's 20 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 194 yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Mason Nelson leads the team with three sacks, and also has five TFL and 17 tackles.

So far Tate Hallock leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 48 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions this season.

