Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the second-best passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown has totaled a team-high 455 receiving yards (91 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 38 balls out of 50 targets this year.

St. Brown vs. the Ravens

St. Brown vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed three opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is conceding 163.2 yards per game this year, which ranks second in the league.

So far this year, the Ravens have surrendered four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 71.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, St. Brown has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has 24.6% of his team's target share (50 targets on 203 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (28th in NFL).

St. Brown has a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

St. Brown has been targeted six times in the red zone (35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 TAR / 12 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

