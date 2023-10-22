In the Week 7 game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's 455 yards receiving (91 per game) top the Lions. He has been targeted 50 times, and has 38 receptions plus three TDs.

St. Brown has a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, but no games with more than one.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1

