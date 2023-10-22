The Detroit Red Wings, with Andrew Copp, will be in action Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. There are prop bets for Copp available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Andrew Copp vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:44 on the ice per game.

Copp has a goal in two of the five games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Copp has a point in three of five games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Copp has had an assist in one of five games this year.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Copp goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Copp has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

