Can we anticipate Ben Chiarot scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings play the Calgary Flames at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Chiarot scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Chiarot has no points on the power play.

Chiarot's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

