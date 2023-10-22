Will Craig Reynolds Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 7?
Will Craig Reynolds pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.
Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Reynolds has racked up 24 carries for 89 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Reynolds has also caught three passes for 26 yards (5.2 per game).
- Reynolds has one rushing touchdown this year.
Craig Reynolds Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|3
|7
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|7
|52
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|10
|15
|0
|2
|28
|0
