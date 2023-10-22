Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 22?
Will David Perron light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- Perron has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Perron's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
