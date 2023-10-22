Will David Perron light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

Perron has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Perron's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

