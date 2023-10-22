David Perron and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Calgary Flames at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Perron against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

David Perron vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is -3.

In two of five games this season, Perron has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Perron has registered a point in a game twice this year in five games played, including multiple points once.

Perron has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Perron goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Perron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 2 3 Points 2 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

