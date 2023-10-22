Should you bet on J.T. Compher to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Compher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Compher averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

