Will Jahmyr Gibbs Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jahmyr Gibbs was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Take a look at Gibbs' stats on this page.
Rep Jahmyr Gibbs and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Gibbs has season stats of 39 rushes for 179 yards and zero TDs, picking up 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 14 catches on 18 targets for 70 yards.
Keep an eye on Gibbs' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Lions have two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Craig Reynolds (DNP/hamstring): 24 Rush Att; 89 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 3 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- David Montgomery (DNP/ribs): 94 Rush Att; 385 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dawson Knox
- Click Here for Juwan Johnson
- Click Here for Zay Jones
- Click Here for Roschon Johnson
- Click Here for Josh Allen
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Gibbs 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|39
|179
|0
|4.6
|18
|14
|70
|0
Gibbs Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|42
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|17
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|17
|80
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|8
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.