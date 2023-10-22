QBs Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff will be going toe to toe on October 22, when the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) and Detroit Lions (5-1) come together at M&T Bank Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 6 Games Played 6 69.5% Completion % 69.9% 1,618 (269.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,253 (208.8) 11 Touchdowns 5 3 Interceptions 3 15 (2.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 327 (54.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 252.5 yards

: Over/Under 252.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Ravens Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Ravens rank sixth in the NFL with 15.2 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank second in total yards allowed with 260.8 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore is top-10 this year, ranking third in the NFL with 979 total passing yards allowed (163.2 allowed per game). It also ranks first in passing TDs allowed (four).

Against the run, the Ravens have given up 586 total rushing yards (11th in NFL) and rank 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.0).

On defense, Baltimore is second in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (25.0%) and 13th in third-down efficiency allowed (37.9%).

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 222.5 yards

: Over/Under 222.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

