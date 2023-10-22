When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Jeff Petry score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Petry has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.