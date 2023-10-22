The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Moritz Seider light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Seider has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

