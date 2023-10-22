Moritz Seider will be among those in action Sunday when his Detroit Red Wings play the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Seider are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Moritz Seider vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:29 per game on the ice, is -1.

In one of five games this season, Seider has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of five games this season, Seider has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of five games this year, Seider has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Seider hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seider Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 2 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.