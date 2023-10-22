Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Lions Game – Week 7
Check out best bets as the Detroit Lions (5-1) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Lions? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Ravens vs. Lions?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Ravens favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.3 points).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 60.8% chance to win.
- The Ravens have gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 2-2 (50%).
- The Lions won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Detroit has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.
Who will win? The Ravens or Lions? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3)
- The Ravens have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).
- Baltimore is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Lions are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Detroit is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Lions matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43)
- These teams average 50.2 points per game combined (including the postseason), 7.2 more than the over/under of 43.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the point total for this matchup.
- One of the Ravens' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).
- The Lions have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|208.8
|5
|54.5
|4
Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|54.2
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.