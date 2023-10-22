Check out best bets as the Detroit Lions (5-1) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Lions? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Ravens vs. Lions?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Ravens favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.3 points).
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 60.8% chance to win.
  • The Ravens have gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 2-2 (50%).
  • The Lions won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Detroit has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.

Who will win? The Ravens or Lions? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3)
  • The Ravens have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).
  • Baltimore is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • The Lions are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Detroit is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Lions matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (43)
  • These teams average 50.2 points per game combined (including the postseason), 7.2 more than the over/under of 43.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the point total for this matchup.
  • One of the Ravens' six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).
  • The Lions have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
6 208.8 5 54.5 4

Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 54.2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.