Red Wings vs. Flames Injury Report Today - October 22
The injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (3-1) ahead of their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) currently has three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 22.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Red Wings vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the NHL.
- Detroit conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
Flames Season Insights
- Calgary has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (14 total, 2.8 per game).
- Its goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-140)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
