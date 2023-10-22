The Detroit Red Wings (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) at home on Sunday, October 22 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-140) Red Wings (+115) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won three of the four games they have played as an underdog this season.

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The Red Wings have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has played four games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Flames Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 14 (18th) Goals 24 (2nd) 16 (18th) Goals Allowed 13 (10th) 3 (17th) Power Play Goals 9 (1st) 1 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (10th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings have scored the second-most goals (24 goals, 4.8 per game) in the NHL.

The Red Wings have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 13 goals (2.6 per game) to rank 10th.

Their +11 goal differential is third-best in the league.

