Sam LaPorta was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions match up with the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Looking for LaPorta's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, LaPorta has been targeted 42 times, with season stats of 325 yards on 29 receptions (11.2 per catch) and three TDs.

Sam LaPorta Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Lions have one other receiver on the injury report this week: James Mitchell (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 7 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

LaPorta 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 42 29 325 141 3 11.2

LaPorta Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0

