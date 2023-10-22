Should you bet on Shayne Gostisbehere to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Gostisbehere has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.