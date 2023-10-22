Will Teddy Bridgewater Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Teddy Bridgewater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Bridgewater's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Teddy Bridgewater and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of last year's season stats, Bridgewater threw for 683 yards (136.6 per game) and four touchdowns, with four picks. He completed 62.0% of his passes (49-for-79), and had three carries for 27 yards.
Keep an eye on Bridgewater's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Teddy Bridgewater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kareem Hunt
- Click Here for Kylen Granson
- Click Here for Travis Kelce
- Click Here for James Mitchell
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Bridgewater 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|49
|79
|62.0%
|683
|4
|4
|8.6
|3
|27
|0
Bridgewater Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|Bills
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|14
|23
|193
|1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|23
|34
|329
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|12
|19
|161
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.