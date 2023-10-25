Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

With prop bets available for Cunningham, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-110)

Over 19.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Over 4.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the league defensively last season, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds per game last year, sixth in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the league last season, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.