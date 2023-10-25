The Miami Heat will open their 2023-24 campaign favored by 9.5 points against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSUN and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSDET

BSSUN and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 120 - Pistons 104

Pistons vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 9.5)

Heat (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-16.0)

Heat (-16.0) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

Pistons Performance Insights

It was a difficult season for the Pistons last year, who scored just 110.3 points per game (second-worst in NBA) and gave up 118.5 points per contest (fourth-worst).

Detroit averaged 42.4 boards per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last season, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Pistons put up just 23.0 assists per game, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.

Detroit averaged 14.5 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Pistons sank 11.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in league). They sported a 35.1% shooting percentage (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.

