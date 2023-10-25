Pistons vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
The Miami Heat will start their 2023-24 season with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSDET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSDET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-8.5)
|-
|-450
|+350
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- The Pistons' -674 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 118.5 per outing (27th in the league).
- Miami covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Detroit compiled a 37-45-0 record against the spread last season.
Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
