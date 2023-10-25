The Miami Heat will start their 2023-24 season with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSDET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSDET

BSSUN and BSDET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-8.5) - -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

The Pistons' -674 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 118.5 per outing (27th in the league).

Miami covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Detroit compiled a 37-45-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Heat +3000 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.