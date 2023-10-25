Pistons vs. Heat Injury Report Today - October 25
Find the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (0-0), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Pistons ready for their matchup with the Miami Heat (0-0) at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Josh Richardson: Out (Foot), Haywood Highsmith: Out (Knee)
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSDET
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-9.5
|218.5
