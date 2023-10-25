The Miami Heat start their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, playing the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Last season, Detroit had an 11-13 record in games the team collectively shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Pistons were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Heat finished 20th.

The Pistons' 110.3 points per game last year were only 0.5 more points than the 109.8 the Heat gave up to opponents.

Detroit went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 109.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Pistons averaged four more points per game at home (112.3) than away (108.3).

At home, the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up the same number.

Beyond the arc, the Pistons knocked down fewer triples on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries