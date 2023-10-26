Red Wings vs. Jets Injury Report Today - October 26
The Detroit Red Wings' (5-1-1) injury report has three players listed heading into a Thursday, October 26 game against the Winnipeg Jets (3-3) at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 34 total goals (4.9 per game on 7.6 assists per contest) lead the league.
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +14.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 20 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- Winnipeg allows 3.8 goals per game (23 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- Their -3 goal differential is 20th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-110)
|Jets (-110)
|6.5
