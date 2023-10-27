Allegan County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Saranac High School at Saugatuck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Saugatuck, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcellus High School at Martin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Martin, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Rockford, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wayland Union High School at South Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

