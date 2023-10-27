Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football action in Antrim County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Central Lake High School at St Ignace High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: St. Ignace, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.