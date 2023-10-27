Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Benzie County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Oakland County
  • Manistee County
  • Jackson County
  • Livingston County
  • Delta County
  • Ogemaw County
  • Branch County
  • Roscommon County
  • Cass County
  • Macomb County

    • Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Frankfort High School at Beal City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Benzie Central High School at Menominee High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Menominee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.