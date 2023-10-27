Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Benzie County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Frankfort High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Benzie Central High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Menominee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.