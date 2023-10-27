Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cunningham, in his last game (October 25 loss against the Heat), posted 30 points and nine assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Cunningham, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-114)

Over 23.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-167)

Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per contest last season, 22nd in the league.

On the boards, the Hornets gave up 46.2 rebounds per contest last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

The Hornets gave up 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the NBA).

The Hornets gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.