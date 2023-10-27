The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Cass County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Roscommon County
  • Emmet County
  • Midland County
  • Clare County
  • Monroe County
  • Ionia County
  • Huron County
  • Gladwin County
  • Berrien County
  • Arenac County

    • Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Paw Paw, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcellus High School at Martin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Martin, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.