Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyne City High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ishpeming High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
