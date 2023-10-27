Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Cheboygan County, Michigan this week.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Alcona Community High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Indian River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
