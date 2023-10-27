Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Cheboygan County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Wayne County
  • Tuscola County
  • Ottawa County
  • Luce County
  • Muskegon County
  • Roscommon County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Hillsdale County
  • Bay County
  • Menominee County

    • Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Alcona Community High School at Inland Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Indian River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.