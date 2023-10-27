If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Clinton County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Fowler High School at Ithaca High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Ithaca, MI

Ithaca, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ida High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Elsie, MI

Elsie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at DeWitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dewitt, MI

Dewitt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Westphalia, MI

Westphalia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Laingsburg High School at Bath High School