If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Clinton County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Fowler High School at Ithaca High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ithaca, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ida High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Elsie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fenton High School at DeWitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dewitt, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Perry High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Westphalia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laingsburg High School at Bath High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Bath, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

