Searching for how to stream high school football games in Crawford County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Benzie County
  • Ottawa County
  • Gratiot County
  • Livingston County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Cheboygan County
  • Iron County
  • Cass County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Missaukee County

    • Crawford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Grayling High School at Negaunee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Negaunee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.