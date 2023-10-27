Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Dickinson County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Newberry High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Norway, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Lake High School at Iron Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Iron Mountain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tri County High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
