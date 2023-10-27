Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Eaton County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Grand Ledge High School at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte High School at Hastings High School