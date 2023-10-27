Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Eaton County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grand Ledge High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.