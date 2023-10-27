Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Emmet County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Petoskey High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Marquette, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
