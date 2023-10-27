This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Genesee County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Lapeer High School at Davison High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27

6:45 PM ET on October 27 Location: Davison, MI

Davison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Freeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Freeland, MI

Freeland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Ledge High School at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamady High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at DeWitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dewitt, MI

Dewitt, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Mason, MI

Mason, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at Ubly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Ubly, MI

Ubly, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Goodrich High School