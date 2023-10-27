This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Genesee County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Lapeer High School at Davison High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Davison, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Fenton High School at Freeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Freeland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Ledge High School at Grand Blanc High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grand Blanc, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamady High School at Corunna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Corunna, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fenton High School at DeWitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dewitt, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Linden High School at Mason High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mason, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bentley High School at Ubly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ubly, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandon High School at Goodrich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Goodrich, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

