Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Grand Traverse County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Mason County Central High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.