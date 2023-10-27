Is there high school football on the docket this week in Hillsdale County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Camden-Frontier High School at Lenawee Christian School