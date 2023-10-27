Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Ionia County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ionia High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ada, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Belding Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Belding, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
