High school football competition in Isabella County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    Friday

    Frankfort High School at Beal City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northview High School at Mount Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mount Pleasant, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Au Gres-Sims High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Mount Pleasant, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

