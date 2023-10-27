Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Stewart produced 14 points and 14 rebounds in a 103-102 loss against the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Stewart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-122)

Over 11.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-132)

Over 7.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Looking to bet on one or more of Stewart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last season, giving up 117.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last year, giving up 46.2 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 28 8 16 6 0 0 1 12/14/2022 41 19 11 1 2 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.