Jaden Ivey plus his Detroit Pistons teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 103-102 loss against the Heat, Ivey totaled four points.

In this piece we'll break down Ivey's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last year, giving up 117.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last year, giving up 46.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hornets allowed 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 32 16 3 6 2 2 0 2/3/2023 29 24 3 7 4 1 0 12/14/2022 29 13 3 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.