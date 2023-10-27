Jalen Duren will hope to make a difference for the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Duren, in his most recent game, had 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in a 103-102 loss to the Heat.

In this piece we'll dive into Duren's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA last year, allowing 117.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last season, allowing 46.2 per game.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Jalen Duren vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 21 8 9 2 0 1 0 2/3/2023 33 13 13 2 0 1 1 12/14/2022 36 7 19 2 0 3 0

