Kalamazoo County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

    Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Portage Northern High School at Caledonia High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Caledonia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lawton, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vicksburg High School at Niles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Niles, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron Center High School at Portage Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

