Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Kent County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Portage Northern High School at Caledonia High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Caledonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ionia High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ada, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent City High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Center High School at Portage Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Portage, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton Harbor High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coopersville High School at East Grand Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayland Union High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mount Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
