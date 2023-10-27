Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates will face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hayes, in his previous game (October 25 loss against the Heat), put up 10 points and two steals.

Now let's dig into Hayes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Over 9.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.2 points per contest last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 46.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Hornets were 29th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hornets were 19th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.9 per contest.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 19 1 4 5 0 0 1 2/27/2023 35 12 4 10 0 2 4 2/3/2023 24 4 1 5 0 0 1 12/14/2022 34 25 7 8 5 0 0

