Kings vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - October 27
The Sacramento Kings (1-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs. Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs. Warriors Prediction
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|Jalen Slawson
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Draymond Green
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-3.5
|237.5
